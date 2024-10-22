Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.