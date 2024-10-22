Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

