Mondelez International (MDLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

