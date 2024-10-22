1,071 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

MDY stock opened at $577.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $585.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.