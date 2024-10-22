Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 743,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 384,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

