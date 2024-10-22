Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

