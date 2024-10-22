Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

