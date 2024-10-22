Vest Financial LLC Buys 7,120 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

