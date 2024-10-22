McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,544,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $883,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,911 shares of company stock worth $131,978,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $575.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $547.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

