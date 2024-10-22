Community Financial Services Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 83,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 209,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,524,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $595.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $607.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.