Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

