Vest Financial LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $641.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

