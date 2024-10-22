Community Financial Services Group LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $175.94.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

