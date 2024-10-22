Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,902 shares of company stock worth $23,596,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ISRG opened at $518.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.