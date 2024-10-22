Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 100,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $515.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $518.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

