Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 792 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

