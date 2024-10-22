Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

AXON opened at $443.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.29 and a 52-week high of $444.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.71 and a 200 day moving average of $331.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

