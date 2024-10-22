Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after buying an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

