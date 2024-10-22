Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

