Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,926,000 after purchasing an additional 150,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.6 %

DPZ opened at $431.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

