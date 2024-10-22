NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEE opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

