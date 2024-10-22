Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

PBR opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

PBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

