Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,543 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

