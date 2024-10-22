Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 687 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,144,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $614.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

