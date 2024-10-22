KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR stock opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $141.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

