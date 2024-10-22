Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $139,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $299.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

