iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

