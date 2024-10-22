iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $201.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

