Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.