PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Shares Purchased by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,958 shares during the quarter. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 900,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 629,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after buying an additional 60,846 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC increased its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 224,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 200.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 126,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 1,020.2% in the second quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 141,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,485 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

