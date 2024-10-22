Kennicott Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,116 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BTC opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86.

