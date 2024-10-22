Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

