82,000 Shares in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PPSI opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.