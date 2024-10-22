Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 72.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,088. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QRHC

Quest Resource Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.