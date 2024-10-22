Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period.

MEAR opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

