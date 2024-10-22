WJ Interests LLC Invests $301,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 0.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 156.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

