Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.2 %
Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.74 million for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.15%. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.259 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
