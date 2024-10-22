Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Lifted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,267,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

