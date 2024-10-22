Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,770 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $91.14.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

