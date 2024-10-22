Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.74 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

