WJ Interests LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WJ Interests LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 15.6% of WJ Interests LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WJ Interests LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $35,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,640,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.51. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

