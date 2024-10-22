Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Boosted by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $2,688,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $222.06 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

