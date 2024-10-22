Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 8.6 %

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$272.90 million, a PE ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of C$20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.0949153 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,670 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.