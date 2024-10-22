Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,769,000 after buying an additional 813,744 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Duke Energy by 9,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 761,590 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,278,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 352,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,835,047,000 after purchasing an additional 324,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.79 and a 1 year high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

