iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after buying an additional 1,844,683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

