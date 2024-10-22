Hilton Worldwide’s (HLT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Melius Research

Melius Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.47.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HLT opened at $237.03 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $146.36 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average of $213.62. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $2,005,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $60,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

