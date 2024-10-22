Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $212,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,055.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

PYPL opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

