Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $89,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 149.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

