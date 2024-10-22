Vest Financial LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

