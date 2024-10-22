Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

SYK stock opened at $367.23 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.63 and its 200 day moving average is $343.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

